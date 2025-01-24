Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society hopes to bring families together with free fun activities during Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week

Photo: Pexels.com

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society(LASS) wants families to take a break from their screens and spend some time in their communities during their annual Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week.

Kids and families can take part in a variety of fun and free activities starting this Saturday and running until Saturday, Feb. 1

“The Literacy Alliance has been hosting on Plug and Play Family Literacy week for over 10 years now, and our idea is to shift the focus from passive screen consumption to active in person connections that promote physical movement, creative expression and play based learning during,” explained Sierre Allison, assistant literacy outreach coordinator.

“It just provides families a really fun opportunity to sort of get out in the community and enjoy all of the fantastic screen free activities that are offered by organizations and businesses all throughout the north Okanagan and Shuswap.”

There are over 50 events planned for the event taking place in communities across the region including; Sorrento, Sicamous, Silver Creek, Salmon Arm, Enderby and Armstrong.

“We're just trying to encourage families to reflect on their screen time habits and sort of think about small, sustainable changes they can make to prioritize healthy and active experiences during the week,” she added.

Ice skating is one of the most popular events every year according to Allison.

“Here in Salmon Arm, the Shuswap Children's Association hosts the skate with the Silverbacks and that's a really fun event for families,” she explained. “They usually get well over 100 people showing up for that event.”

“Armstrong does public ice skating as well. Sicamous is having Skate with the Eagles on Sunday and Enderby is having a storybook skate too.”

Ice skating is not the only physical activity on offer however as classes to try out boxing, taekwondo, jiu jitsu and tennis are also available.

“So there's lots to kind of burn off some energy on these dreary winter days,” Allison said.

Many local businesses and organizations partner with the LASS to ensure there are a wide variety of events available for families to participate in ranging from board game nights to crafting events and even pirate adventures.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of the businesses and organizations that step forward during this week and host an event,” Allison said.

“They definitely make the week a fun success for the whole region. Last year, we had over 2500 people participate in events, and we're anticipating we'll have probably at least that many, if not more, this year.”

The LASS also have volunteers on hand at many of the events to give away free books to participants.

“Last year, we gifted over 600 books and its quite likely we'll be doing at least that many again this year,” Allison said.

Unplugging from screens and electronics for one week is good but LASS is hoping the annual event can help families spend more time together all year long.

“Unplug and play week is about more than just cutting back on screens,” Allison explained. “It's about creating those lasting habits that foster connections and creativity and physical and mental well being too.”

She explained parents are encouraged to think about the four M’s of screen time; minimizing screen time, mitigating risks around screen usage, being mindful of your family’s screen habits, and modelling healthy screen use for your family.

“It's a message that we're passionate about,” she said. “We definitely want families to enjoy the week, but we hope that it also presents some opportunities to reflect on the role technology can play in our daily lives, and maybe how a week with reduced screen time feels compared to a regular week.”

Allison recommends parents check out some online resources to learn more about appropriate screen usage. Her recommendations include; Common Sense Media, The Canadian Paediatric Society and The Family Online Safety Institute.

For more information about unplug and play week including a full schedule of events you can visit the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society website.