Classes from Salmon Arm schools chosen as $500 Garlic Festival grant winners

Photo: SD83 Students from Silver Creek Elementary receiving the $500 grant

Two Salmon Arm elementary schools were chosen as the winners of $500 grants from the Grindrod Garlic Festival Society.

Silver Creek elementary was awarded a grant for its proposal to purchase a stainless steel 12-tray food dehydrator that will be used for food preservation as part of the school's explorations course.

Teacher Noah Ralston said Silver Creek elementary’s Grade 6 to 8 explorations course includes education about growing vegetables, cooking, and preservation techniques.

“We try to source food locally or from the wild and cook things like salmon, apples, elk, and more,” Ralston explained. “We would like to add teaching students how to dehydrate food. We will do fruits like local apples and perhaps some wild meat to make jerky.”

Ralston said that school food events often brings the community together.

“Sometimes these events are for the whole school, like when we smoked salmon for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation,” he said. “Other times, the Grade 6-8 students prepare food for everyone, like the turkey dinner we have in December.”

He hopes incorporating dehydration into the program will allow students to preserve excess or donated food, creating homemade treats for the school's food program and teaching students a valuable life skill.

“Many families in the Silver Creek community grow or hunt their own food,” Ralston said. “We try to augment this by incorporating skills and techniques school wide.”

Ian Richardson, a representative of the Grindrod Garlic Festival, presented Silver Creek with the $500 cheque.

North Canoe elementary was another school chosen for the grant. The Grade 4 and 5 class taught by Stephen Pyle and the Grade 3 and 4 class taught by Pattie Perkins proposed using the grant money to help expand their gardening program.

Both classes have been hard at work cleaning and weeding four raised beds at the school, and they have connected with local nursery Green Farms for additional gardening knowledge.

In the spring, students from both classes will visit the nursery for a tour and receive help choosing soil and plants for the garden beds.

They also plan to use part of the money to add two additional raised garden beds to the school.

The teachers said they hope that by getting students busy digging in the dirt, they will foster a sense of pride in the school and respect for the land.

The Grindrod Garlic Festival Society received six applications for the two $500 grants, and Richardson said he has approached Valley First Credit Union to see if they might be interested in funding at least one more of the grant applications.

The society offers the grants every year for school programs that align with the values of the society, including promoting local agriculture and promoting environmentally sustainable farming practices.