CSRD board balked at proposal to allocate $700,000 for updated parks master plan

Photo: Luc Rempel

Plans to move forward with an updated master parks plan for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District have been delayed after the board rejected a staff proposal to allocate a $700,000 budget for the project.

At the Jan. 16 CSRD board meeting, staff brought forward a report requesting $700,000 be allocated from the Community Works Fund (formerly known as the gas tax) to pay for work necessary to update the individual parks plans that currently exist.

The CSRD currently has separate park master plan documents for each electoral area ranging from eight years to 22 years old. The proposed project would bring them together into one overarching plan containing sub-regional plans.

Director Karen Cathcart was the first to speak about the plan and wanted to know how staff came up with the $700,000 price tag.

“This is an important part of our long term planning for parks,” Cathcart said. “Question, though. …How did you come up with $700,000 in the budget for parks planning? To me, that seems kind of high.”

Derek Sutherland, general manager of community and protective services, said the project scope is "fairly massive" compared to past initiatives.

“The numbers are an estimate, but they're an educated estimate based on previous master plans by manager Barton [Fiona Barton, manager of community services] who's taken part in many of these kind of documents through her career as a consultant in the business," Sutherland said.

He said the large Indigenous consultation component of the project increases the cost of the project.

“We're hoping the project comes in under, but we wanted to make sure that the funds were there to do the work that we needed to do,” he said.

“The scope of this project is large, and we're confident that the parks master plans will be critical documents for the next 10 to 20 years of the CSRD parks programming.”

Directors asked if there would be money left in the Community Works Fund for local non-profit organizations, particularly those running many of the regional district's community halls.

John MacLean, chief administrative officer, said changes to provincial policy meant in order to provide Community Works funding to non-profits working in electoral areas, a new master parks plan is necessary.

“If the board ultimately does want to consider funding those third party agreements like we used to prior to this year, we have to have the document that identifies those assets as an important community asset," he said. "That's why it's so connected to this process."

Until the new master parks plan document is created and includes important community assets, the CSRD has no ability to fund third party agreements with outside agencies through community works funds.

'A hard number to swallow'

Many directors said they were concerned that $700,000 was too much to allocate to the project.

“I still struggle a bit with the amount,” said Director Marty Gibbons, who represents Electoral Area C. “It's almost a third of my annual parks budget just for the planning."

Gibbons said he'd rather use $700,000 to build or improve parks, adding it's a "really hard number to swallow.”

“I was surprised that it's going to be that expensive, that $700,000 is necessary because we're modernizing, we’re not starting from scratch.”

Director Jay Simpson of Electoral Area F said he was also shocked by the number.

“My first reaction was really just a jaw drop,” Simpson said. “We have a number of other reports and studies that need to be done in the short term.”

He said that he believed Official Community Plans were more important projects.

"The parks plans have been in place for 20 years, the OCPs have almost been that long and it's certainly, from my point of view, a much more important document in the short term for my community.”

MacLean replied that OCPs are part of the 2025 financial plan, and will be completed this year regardless of whether the board approves the allocation for the parks master plan.

He said once the money is allocated, there will be a request for proposals process that would allow companies to bid on the project.

According to a staff report, the process would likely take 3 to 5 years to complete. Some directors asked if the cost could be spread out over a few years in order to mitigate the cost, but Sutherland said money needed to be allocated up front for the RFP process to include the whole project.

“This work isn't intended to be accomplished over one fiscal year, but there are economies of scale that we need to have budgeted funds for in order to take advantage of,” he said. “If we want to tender out the project as a whole, then we need to make sure the funds are ready to go as a whole.”

Revised report coming

One director supported the proposed budget.

“$700,000 sounds like a lot, but we are talking about seven areas, and I think people are getting a little too hung up on just a component of it,” said Director Dean Trumbley, adding he thought master parks plan would “really assist the communities massively.”

“$100,000 per area to get a master plan done for anything in any area is not a lot of money,” he said.

Trumbley said he'd support sending it back to staff for a more detailed report, but he didn't think the proposed budget was too much for the scope of the project.

MacLean suggested the board vote to defeat the motion as tabled, and staff would come back with a revised report.

“We think this is absolutely vital to undertake the recreation master plans,” he said. “My request now is that the board defeat this resolution, send it back to staff. ...We'll come back with a more fulsome proposal that answers many of the questions that have been presented here today."

The board voted down the motion, and staff promised to come back to the board with another report on the project in the near future.