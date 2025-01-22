Foreshore Trail to see partial closure for sanitary main relining project

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The City of Salmon Arm is advising residents that part of the Foreshore Trail will see an extended closure starting next month.

In a social media post, the city said the trail will be closed from Harbourfront Drive to north of Christmas Island from Feb. 3 until the end of March.

“This closure ensures public safety during Phase 2 of the Foreshore Sanitary Main relining project,” the post said.

“The sanitary main, installed in the 1970s has reached the end of its useful life and is being rehabilitated.”

There will be no public access to this section of the trail while this sanitary main work is underway.

Access to open sections of the trail will still be available from the 49 Avenue NE trailhead.