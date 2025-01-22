Seniors mobile home park in Sicamous sells for $1.7 million

Photo: sellingmobilehomeparks.com

A mobile home park for seniors in the heart of Sicamous has sold for $1.7 million.

Eldorado Mobile Home Park, a 2.64 acre property with 22 pads, is located at 469 Main St., across from the district office and in close proximity to local amenities.

Advertised on sellingmobilehomeparks.com as “easy absentee ownership with steady cash flow,” the park sold for the full asking price of $1.7 million on July 15.

The property is connected to city services, and has MHP1 zoning. The park also boasts new fencing and light standards that were updated in 2023.