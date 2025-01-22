Drunk driver on New Year's Eve tells Salmon Arm Mounties they 'had the wrong guy' despite failed breathalyzer

Photo: Glacier Media

Salmon Arm Mounties say despite protests from the driver, a failed breath demand showed police on patrol for drunk drivers they had, in fact, got the right guy.

On Dec. 31 at about 10 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP on Lakeshore Drive NW were on a New Year's Eve patrol for impaired drivers. Officers saw a white Hyundai Sonata with no rear tail lights illuminated.

“The Sonata appeared to suddenly turn into a nearby closed fast food restaurant and the driver exited the vehicle immediately upon stopping,” said Const. Andrew Hodges.

Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the 48-year-old male driver who allegedly smelled of alcohol. Officers also noticed an open box of beer cans in the rear drivers seat.

When questioned by police, the driver admitted to drinking one beer an hour earlier.

“A breath demand was conducted and the driver blew a fail,” Hodges said. “The driver declined his right to a second test after pleading with the officer they had the wrong guy and that he just driven a friend to the hospital.”

Police advised the man that if a sober driver was not available, they should have called an ambulance if someone needed immediate transport to the hospital.

Later that evening, Salmon Arm RCMP received a report that the driver was seen obviously drunk and accosting customers in a local restaurant shortly before being stopped by police.

The man’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days and he was issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

The matter was referred to RoadSafetyBC.