Malakwa break in enter suspect caught in the act

Sicamous police say they arrested an allegedly armed man in Malakwa for a break and enter in progress.

It was Jan. 18 when Mounties were called to a home where a man had allegedly entered, armed with a weapon.

"The man got into a confrontation with the residents inside and was arrested by officers as they arrived at the location," RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP said the suspect, Kraig Bergson, was charged with multiple offences related to this event including assault with a weapon, break and enter, disguising face, breach of undertaking, and possessing weapon for dangerous purpose.

Bergson appeared before the courts and is currently being held in custody.

Cpl. Brett Urano, a BC RCMP spokesperson said he was proud of the officers’ great response to "this very dynamic situation" and that we were able get Bergson into custody.

"We are working to support the victims at this time," Urano said.