Salmon Arm man who bear sprayed owner of D Dutchman Dairy sentenced to time served

Photo: KTW file photo

A Salmon Arm man who bear sprayed the owner of D Dutchman Dairy while attempting to steal diesel from farm fuel tanks to fill a previously stolen truck was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to nine charges related to a short crime spree that took place in September of 2023.

Tyler Paterson, 28, appeared in Salmon Arm provincial court Tuesday for a sentencing hearing for charges related to a vehicle and fuel theft spree. He pleaded guilty on nine charges as part of a joint submission with Crown counsel.

These charges related to breaches of a release order that prohibited him from being behind the wheel of a vehicle, as well as one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one count of resisting arrest and one count of assault.

On Aug. 21, 2023, a Salmon Arm RCMP officer saw Paterson behind the wheel of a pickup truck at the Circle K gas station in Salmon Arm, even though Paterson was prohibited from driving at the time.

Later, on Sept. 14, 2023, Sicamous RCMP were called to Swansea Point after a man told them he had spotted a Toyota Tundra he had reported stolen earlier that week.

Officers confirmed that VIN number of the truck matched the one that was stolen, and they found a medical inhaler in the back seat with Paterson’s name on it.

An hour later, Mounties received a report from D Dutchmen Dairy that some gas had been stolen from farm fuel tanks the day before.

The complainant was able to provide police with surveillance footage that showed Paterson arrive in the stolen Tundra, cut the lock on the tanks, and fuel up the vehicle along with some jerry cans before departing.

On Sept. 15, Sicamous RCMP received another report from D Dutchmen Dairy. This time, the dairy reported the theft of fuel and assault with bear spray.

Christian Dewitt told police he saw a truck enter the property behind his barns. He saw a truck parked by his diesel tanks with the occupants filling the truck with diesel.

When Dewitt approached the truck, he was immediately bear sprayed twice by Paterson.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage that backed up Dewitt's report.

On Sept. 17, Sicamous RCMP responded to a call about a suspicious truck that had the engine running with a man slumped over the steering wheel on Oak Avenue. Officers found Paterson behind the wheel of a Ford F350 that had been stolen in Salmon Arm a few days earlier.

When police woke him up, Paterson attempted to flee on foot before being quickly apprehended.

Judge Jeremy Guild was told that lawyers representing Crown and the defence had reached an agreement where Paterson would plead guilty to nine charges, and the Crown seek a sentence of time served.

Paterson’s lawyer Michael Patterson said his client had a history of substance and addiction issues which began early in his life.

Court heard Paterson dropped out of school in Grade 9, and had started taking drugs when he was 12 years old.

Patterson told the court that since his incarceration, Paterson’s life has changed quite dramatically.

“While maintaining his current sobriety, he has been attending…AA and NA meetings,” Patterson said. “He is currently living in Prince George with a new girlfriend.

“He has moved away from associates who were not pro social and is now connected with people who are like minded and like to stay sober.”

Patterson added his client accepted responsibility for his actions and is remorseful for the damage and injury he caused to the victims. He also said the proposed sentence of time served “is not a light touch,” adding the amount of time was well within sentencing guidelines for the offences.

Paterson spent 261 days in custody before the sentencing hearing, which is considered the equivalent of a sentence of 392 days of prison time.

“One of the biggest problems, obviously, is your addiction,” Guild said in his sentencing statement.

“The fact that you're successful at this point in remaining clean for some time is certainly a step in the right direction.”

He advised Paterson to seek counselling in order to help him remain sober. Paterson said he was currently on a waitlist for a counsellor.

The judge also granted a provision in his release order to allow Paterson to write letters of apology to the victims of his crimes.

In the end Paterson was sentenced to time served along with a one year probation and $850 in victim surcharge levies.

As conditions for his parole, Paterson is prohibited from having contact with any of the victims of his crimes, aside from writing apology letters which he will give to his parole officer who will ensure they get to the victims.

He is also prohibited from handling or being inside any vehicle without the express written permission of the owner, and he is prohibited from possessing any break-in tools.