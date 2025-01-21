253207
251745
Salmon Arm  

Road maintenance expected to cause delays Wednesday on Highway 1 between Sicamous, Revelstoke

Delays tomorrow on Hwy. 1

- | Story: 528868

Motorists driving the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke on Wednesday are being warned to expect delays.

Crews will be undertaking planned road maintenance work between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Crazy Creek Bridge, closing the westbound lane for approximately 9.5 kilometres.

The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until around 5 p.m.

Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control personnel and expect minor delays.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

251044


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5108397
1811 Ambrosi Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$549,000
more details
251044


252683


Send us your News Tips!


252186


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Inky
Inky Shuswap BC SPCA >


251350


251054


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
247558