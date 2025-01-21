Road maintenance expected to cause delays Wednesday on Highway 1 between Sicamous, Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC

Motorists driving the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke on Wednesday are being warned to expect delays.

Crews will be undertaking planned road maintenance work between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Crazy Creek Bridge, closing the westbound lane for approximately 9.5 kilometres.

The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until around 5 p.m.

Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control personnel and expect minor delays.