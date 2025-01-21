253207
Salmon Arm  

Parson outdoor skating rink open, other CSRD outdoor rinks could soon follow suit

Thanks to the recent run of colder temperatures, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has announced the outdoor ice rink at Parson Park is now open for skating.

The outdoor rinks at Farrell’s Field in Celista and Silver Creek Park are still being prepared and are not yet ready for skating.

However, a Facebook post from the volunteer who prepares the Silver Creek rink has said it is nearly finished and could be open as early as this weekend if conditions remain favourable.

The CSRD also reminded residents that rink conditions depend on the weather and ice safety, and outdoor rinks can be closed without notice if conditions deteriorate.

Temperatures above 0 C or rain can also cause outdoor rinks to be closed unexpectedly.

Maintenance on CSRD’s outdoor rinks happens each day between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and skating may also be interrupted at this time.

