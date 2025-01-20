Kamloops-based jazz group Garden Path Quartet to perform in Salmon Arm

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club will be hosting a performance from jazz group Garden Path Quartet at the Nexus at First Community this week.

The Kamloops-based jazz quartet will take the stage on Thursday, Jan. 23. The group features Alexander Ward on bass, Aaron MacInnis playing guitar, violin played by Stefan Thordarson and Jared Rinaldi Wilman behind the drum kit.

Ward is a multi-instrumentalist and music teacher who is not only skilled on keyboards, but also plays bass, trumpet, saxophone and flute.

As a pianist, Ward played with local group the Jazz Implication during a recent Salmon Arm Jazz Club recording project.

Stefan Thordarson is a third-generation fiddler. Growing up, Thoradson's home was filled with music and he ended up performing professionally before he was a teenager. He recorded his first commercial album when he was only 12 years old.

Aaron MacInnis translates his formal university music training into a passion for jazz guitar.

After moving to Kamloops in 2017, MacInnis divides his time between his work as a brewmaster and pursuing his other passion as a musician.

Drummer Jared Rinaldi Wilman is an active part of the Kamloops music scene where he performs with a variety of local bands and the Western Canada Theatre.

Salmon Arm jazz fans will recognize Wilman from previous performances on the Nexus stage with guitarist Kris Ruston and others.

Garden Path Quintet will play on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation, and coffee, tea and treats are available during the intermission.

For more information and to learn about upcoming shows, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.