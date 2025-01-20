District of Sicamous announces appointment of new CAO

Photo: District of Sicamous

The District of Sicamous has announced the appointment of a new chief administrative officer.

Dean Strachan, the former manager of community planning and development with the City of Kelowna, has been hired for the position and will start with the district on Feb. 10.

“We look forward to welcoming Dean Strachan,” Mayor Colleen Anderson said. “He brings great experience that will definitely benefit our community, and we all look forward to working with him.”

Strachan comes to the position with 22 years of experience in local government, having previously held positions in Vernon, Revelstoke, Summerland and Kelowna.

“I was drawn to the District of Sicamous by the opportunity to work with a community that has shown significant potential for growth and development,” Strachan said.

“Working in a larger community for the past seven years has given me some great experience, however, I do miss the direct connection that happens in smaller communities.”

Strachan has previously held positions as a community planner, manager, director, senior leader and approving officer.

He takes on the role just months after the district appointed Darrell Garceau as its full-time CAO in October. Garceau had been named interim CAO in July 2024 after the departure of CAO Kelly Bennett.

“Thank you to CAO Garceau for a great job and being a great support for our staff, council and community,” Anderson said. “We wish him and his family all the very best in the future.”

Garceau will continue working with the district until March 2025 to assist with the transition to a new CAO.

“Working for the district these past months has been a blessing, and I regret having to leave — it was a difficult decision,” Garceau said.

“I have loved every moment working with staff and council. This community is amazing.”