Salmon Arm police seek the rightful owners of 16 construction tools

Photo: Luc Rempel

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking to reunite 16 construction-related tools with their rightful owners.

On Jan. 4, Salmon Arm RCMP received a tip about a cube van that could have stolen tools inside.

When police searched the vehicle, they found numerous items that matched the description of things stolen in a recently reported break and enter.

These items were quickly returned to their rightful owner.

RCMP also found 16 other construction related tools and items that are suspected to be stolen.

Officers seized the tools and have been attempting to locate their rightful owners.

“If you, or your business, are missing several tools, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 to check and see if we have your tools,” said Const. Andrew Hodges in a recent news release.

Callers will be asked to reference file 2025-72, and should be prepared to provide detailed descriptions of their missing items, including brand name, tool type and any unique markings.