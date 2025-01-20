253207
251745
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm police seek the rightful owners of 16 construction tools

Cops seeking tool owners

- | Story: 528641

Salmon Arm RCMP are looking to reunite 16 construction-related tools with their rightful owners.

On Jan. 4, Salmon Arm RCMP received a tip about a cube van that could have stolen tools inside.

When police searched the vehicle, they found numerous items that matched the description of things stolen in a recently reported break and enter.

These items were quickly returned to their rightful owner.

RCMP also found 16 other construction related tools and items that are suspected to be stolen.

Officers seized the tools and have been attempting to locate their rightful owners.

“If you, or your business, are missing several tools, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 to check and see if we have your tools,” said Const. Andrew Hodges in a recent news release.

Callers will be asked to reference file 2025-72, and should be prepared to provide detailed descriptions of their missing items, including brand name, tool type and any unique markings.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

249560


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5092414
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$989,900
more details
253021




Send us your News Tips!


252551


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Helen
Helen Shuswap BC SPCA >


252553


251054


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
251750