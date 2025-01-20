253207
253116
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest burglar with help from locals who tracked suspect through snow

Arrested for break and enter

- | Story: 528639

Salmon Arm Mounties say a local man and his friends spent the night following the footprints of someone he had caught trying to break into his vehicle, ultimately helping police make an arrest for a break and enter.

On Jan. 2 at about 10:15 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a complaint from someone on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road who said he had caught a man trying to break into vehicles.

The complainant told police the man had left after being confronted.

“The complainant and some friends followed the suspect's footprints in the snow, tracking them to a nearby residence with a rental suite,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The footprints appeared to lead into the suite, and then back out into the snow towards a different house.

"The complainant and his friends tracked the prints to that residence and located the same man they had caught trying to break into vehicles," Hodges said.

When confronted, the suspect allegedly admitted to breaking into the residence in search of alcohol.

Salmon Arm RCMP arrested the suspect on charges of break and enter and mischief.

The man was released with a future court date to speak to the charges.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

253322


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5092414
4345 Gallaghers Fairway S
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$989,900
more details
253021


252268


Send us your News Tips!


251839


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Helen
Helen Shuswap BC SPCA >


253737


251054


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
250863
252285