Salmon Arm RCMP arrest burglar with help from locals who tracked suspect through snow

Photo: Glacier Media

Salmon Arm Mounties say a local man and his friends spent the night following the footprints of someone he had caught trying to break into his vehicle, ultimately helping police make an arrest for a break and enter.

On Jan. 2 at about 10:15 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a complaint from someone on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road who said he had caught a man trying to break into vehicles.

The complainant told police the man had left after being confronted.

“The complainant and some friends followed the suspect's footprints in the snow, tracking them to a nearby residence with a rental suite,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The footprints appeared to lead into the suite, and then back out into the snow towards a different house.

"The complainant and his friends tracked the prints to that residence and located the same man they had caught trying to break into vehicles," Hodges said.

When confronted, the suspect allegedly admitted to breaking into the residence in search of alcohol.

Salmon Arm RCMP arrested the suspect on charges of break and enter and mischief.

The man was released with a future court date to speak to the charges.