Salmon Arm RCMP looking for rightful owners of construction related tools and items that were stolen

The Salmon Arm RCMP is looking to reunite some construction related tools and items with their rightful owners, after coming across a significant amount of stolen items.

Police said that they were tipped off to a cube van that possibly had stolen tools inside on January 4, 2025.

Officers located and searched the vehicle, discovering numerous items from a recent previously reported break and enter. RCMP said those items were returned to their rightful owner.

In their search, police said they also located 16 other construction related tools and items that are suspected to be stolen.

"All the tools were seized and police thus far have been unable to locate the rightful owner," Media Relations Officer Corporal Michael Gauthier said in a news release.

Any individuals or businesses that are missing several tools are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference file 2025-72, to check and see if they have your tools.

Owners are asked to be prepared to provide detailed descriptions of their missing items including unique markings if any, brand name, and tool type to police.