Okanagan College invites residents to explore Salmon Arm campus at upcoming event

Photo: Okanagan College

Salmon Arm residents are being invited to have a college experience as the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College opens its doors for a special open house event.

The event, Doors Open at OC, will take place at the Salmon Arm Campus on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We want to give everyone in the community the opportunity to experience OC and are calling it Doors Open at OC,” said Alison Gibson, dean of community engagement and careers at Okanagan College.

“Everyone is welcome to attend to meet and chat with members of the OC executive and leadership team, tour Salmon Arm campus points of pride, explore our learning spaces including new student housing, and find out more about the college.”

People attending the event will learn about new and existing programs, including Camp OC, interactive summer day camps for kids from Grades 1 to 12. Attendees can enter to win tuition vouchers for Okanagan College continuing studies and corporate training programs.

“We’re eager to meet and welcome members of the community, future learners, future alumni, and even future CampOC campers,” Gibson said.

“Whether you're looking for a new career path, you are an alumni and you’d like to reconnect, or you simply want a chance to learn what OC is all about, there’s something for everyone.”

Those interested in attending the Salmon Arm Doors Open at OC event can register on the eventbrite page.

The Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna Okanagan College campuses will host their own Doors Open events throughout March and April. To learn more, visit the Okanagan College website.