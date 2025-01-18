Salmon Arm city staff to prepare report after farmers raise concerns about active transportation route

Photo: Pexels.com

A group of farmers are speaking out about concerns they have with proposed active transportation routes through agricultural lands.

At the Jan. 13 Salmon Arm city council meeting, council received a letter from Scott Syme and Michael Schroeder on behalf of a new group called the Salmon Arm Agricultural Representatives.

Mike Schroeder and his family operate Lakeland Farms and Lakeland Feeds, and Scott Syme and his wife operate an organic dairy called Torphichen Farms.

“It is obvious that active transportation is in the best interest of the community,” reads the letter.

“A strong active transportation infrastructure improves a community through health outcomes, entertainment and outdoor connection.

“However, it’s our opinion that the proposed active transportation route through agriculture zones, in combination with the ‘developer pays’ model for rural areas, has not been well conceived.”

Schroeder and Syme pointed to loss of agricultural land as the biggest threat to food production and food security. They said a proposed long-term active transportation corridor through Salmon Valley would mean the loss of 10 acres of agricultural land.

They also included a breakdown of the potential annual yield of 10 acres of farmland.

They said 10 acres of land can produce 60 tons of forages that can equate to 96,000 litres of milk or 4,000 pounds of butter, 25 tonnes of wheat equating to 15,000 dozen eggs or 45,000 loaves of bread, 200 tonnes of potatoes, 380 bins of apples or 150,000 ears of sweet corn.

Coun. David Gonella spoke to the contents of the letter and commended the men for bringing together the Salmon Arm Agricultural Representatives.

“I think this is a timely matter when we're considering food security, food prices. Anything we can do that can bring more food security and sustainability in our region is an improvement,” he said.

“We need the next generation to have access to farmland, we just don't want to make it too prohibited for them.”

Bylaw concerns raised

Other councillors also spoke up in support of the new agricultural group and some of the issues raised in the letter.

“In the 20 years I've been at this table, it's been very difficult to get an organized agricultural input from industry, and I am extremely excited by the enthusiasm and the engagement of this group,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn. “I think it's a huge step forward for all of us.”

He said the most important issue they have raised is regarding the city’s development bylaws.

“We have bylaws that say if you add a house to a huge agricultural parcel, you're responsible for all of the infrastructure, potentially trails, and having to pay for off site improvements,” he added, “I think we need to change that bylaw.”

He added city council has approved several variances for agricultural parcels in the past, where adding a home to a large piece of property has triggered significant development costs due to the length of the frontage of the property.

“I think it shouldn't fall on the farmer… when they only add one residence or make small changes to have a $400,000 to $600,000 cost,” he said.

The letter recommended council amend the subdivision and development services bylaw to omit charges for frontage upgrades in rural areas, and update and adopt an agricultural area plan as proposed in 2004.

The letter also brought up concerns regarding the dangers of having heavy farm equipment that use farm roads mixing with active transportation network users. The letter writers recommended revising the planned active transportation route in the area to move it onto Crown land, and amending the OCP to discourage planning of future active transportation corridors in agricultural land.

Coun. Tim Lavery thanked the men for a well-written letter, but cautioned council to wait for expert and staff opinions before attempting to move forward based on the letter's suggestions alone.

“I think it's the right spot now to have this in front of council, I think also it accurately reflects the complexities of the dilemmas of active transportation, and traffic safety in general, in a working agricultural zone,” he said.

“I will suggest that some of the solutions that are being asked for, really this council needs further…professional, and from our staff, information as to the consequences of that and perhaps unintended consequences of that as well.

“I do not say that to pour cold water on the ideas, but I do think they need to be looked at, and I think that this is the right place to do it."

Lavery said so far, the city has taken an exceptions-based route to the problem of large development service charges being triggered by agricultural properties, and he would like to hear from staff about the “upsides and downsides” of this approach.

Council agreed to forward the letter for information to various city committees, including the active transportation advisory committee, traffic safety committee, OCP steering committee and greenways liaison.

In the end, council voted unanimously in favour of having staff prepare a report based on the suggestions outlined in the letter.