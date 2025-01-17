Silver Creek Elementary class wins pizza party with Ember the FireSmart Fox

Photo: School District 83

Silver Creek elementary students were one of three classes selected as winners in a FireSmart BC classroom contest, and got to celebrate with a special pizza party featuring Ember the FireSmart Fox.

Between Sept. 30 and Nov. 5, schools across B.C. participated in the FireSmart Education Program by submitting photos showing how their class learned about wildfire prevention and safety.

Nearly 40 classes took part in the contest, and the three randomly selected winners were Millstream elementary in Langford, Colquitz middle school in Victoria and Silver Creek elementary.

Tasha Schneider, teacher of the Grade 4 to 6 class at Silver Creek, said the class was inspired by a fire safety presentation from the Silver Creek Fire Chief during Fire Safety Week in October.

“All the lessons were made by teachers and all have a curricular tie-in,” Schneider said. “My students were actively involved in the lesson and enjoyed working with partners and doing the think-pair-share activity.”

Friday, Jan. 10, was the day of the big pizza party which started with a FireSmart presentation. Students learned about fire safety, fire science, ecosystem stewardship, and wildfire mitigation and prevention.

Ember the FireSmart Fox, representatives from FireSmart, and the Silver Creek Fire Department all took part in the day, filled with learning and pizza.