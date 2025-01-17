Overflow at Salmon Arm Art Gallery features mini exhibitions curated by local art students

Photo: The Salmon Arm Art Gallery A piece from "The Purple Path" mini-exhibition

Local secondary school students had the opportunity to try their hand at art curation as part of new Overflow exhibition at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Overflow consists of four mini exhibitions curated by seven grade 10 art students from Salmon Arm Secondary school.

The art students have been working with Tracey Kutschker, curator of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, for the past five months to learn more about how to engage local artists, explore specific themes, design exhibition spaces and market their shows.

“I Am Not Scared of Fear is about fears and phobias, The Weight of Absence focuses on grief and loss, The Purple Path explores the colour purple and all its cultural meanings, and How Art Resonates with Emotions shares ways that art can help people express themselves beyond words,” Kutschker said.

“Each exhibition features a wide variety of mediums and addresses important issues faced by young people today.”

Each mini exhibition will be hosted in a distinct area of the art gallery to allow curators’ themes to stand out.

The art gallery will host an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the exhibitions will run until March 15.

This exhibition is sponsored by Westgate Public Market. The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is located at 70 Hudson Ave. NE and is open for viewing Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.