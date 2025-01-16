Applications for Salmon Arm Wednesday on the Wharf concert series open now

Photo: Wednesdays on the Wharf facebook page Crowds enjoying a Wednesdays on the Wharf show in 2022

Local musicians are invited to put down their instruments and pick up a pen as applications for Salmon Arm's annual Wednesday on the Wharf community concert series are now open.

The Salmon Arm Arts Centre is asking for applications from musicians who wish to take part in this year's concert series, which is scheduled to take place in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park from July to August.

Concerts are performed from the bandstand in Marine Peace Park every Wednesday.

The annual family friendly and by-donation concert series has been a staple summer event in Salmon Arm since 1993.

“It’s a great way to bring touring bands to Salmon Arm, and it gives local bands a chance to connect with a huge number of folks,” said Astrid Varnes, program manager.

She added the unique event offers bands a rare mid-week performance opportunity and draws crowds of up to 700 people.

The concert series typically offers a wide range of musical genres over nine weeks in order to give audiences a reason to come back multiple times.

Interested artists can learn more about the selection criteria and submit an application through the Salmon Arm Arts Centre website, and can contact program manager Astrid Varnes at [email protected] with questions.

The application deadline is March 1, 2025.