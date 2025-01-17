Zoning, OCP amendments for Eagle Bay campground denied at second reading by CSRD

Photo: Luc Rempel

Plans for a new 150-unit campground in Eagle Bay went up in smoke after a zoning amendment bylaw and an official community plan amendment bylaw were denied a second reading.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Director Marty Gibbons, representing Electoral Area C, said the number of units could potentially double the population of Eagle Bay during the months the campground was in operation.

“It would overwhelm,” he said. “The congestion that it would cause, the safety issues that would go with it, and the effect on this community, doubling the population potentially, would not be a benefit to this community.”

At the Jan. 16 CSRD board meeting, senior planner Ken Gobeil said a landowner had asked for amendments to the south Shuswap zoning bylaw and Electoral Area C official community plan bylaw in order to open a 150-unit campground on 32 hectares of property in Eagle Bay.

As soon as vice-chair Kevin Flynn called for someone to move the motion to hold a second reading for these bylaw changes, Gibbons spoke up in opposition.

He said the potential campground has been an extremely hot-button issue in his community.

“There is a ton of opposition to this proposal,” he said. “I've heard a lot of it since the initial application was put in.”

After the proposed bylaw amendments were granted first reading at a previous CSRD board meeting, the developer held a public meeting in order to inform the community about their plans.

“Unfortunately, the owner didn't attend the public meeting that was held by the developer,” Gibbons said. “I did. It was a packed house, and there may have been someone in there who was in favour, but they certainly weren't making themselves known.”

He said after such resounding disapproval from the community, he was surprised to see the proposal come forward for second reading without any significant changes.

“This was overwhelmingly rejected or opposed by the community,” he explained.

“It's never universal, but this was probably about the closest I've seen. And I was really surprised that it was essentially the same application that came to first reading.”

Gibbons told the board he was doing his best to be fair to the developer, but with the strong opposition he saw from the community, he felt it would be best to deny second reading.

“This property owner bought this land with a duty to fully understand what his rights were to do or not to do,” he said.

“However, if the board would allow this to proceed and grant this change to the community plan and the zoning, my concern is we'd be effectively removing rights from people, from neighbours and from others in the community who have bought thinking they had assurances that there wouldn't be 150 campgrounds right beside them.”

The board ultimately voted to deny second reading to the two bylaw amendments.

It was noted by CSRD staff earlier in the meeting that should the developer still wish to proceed, they could bring forward a new application in six months time.