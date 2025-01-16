Concert tickets for blues guitarist Colin Linden to go on sale next week

Photo: Salmon Arm Folk Music Society

Legendary slide guitarist Colin Linden will be returning to perform in Salmon Arm after wildfires cancelled his performance at the 2023 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival.

Over the course of his 45-year career Linden has played alongside roots and blues greats like Greg Allman, Bob Dylan, Bruce Cockburn, Rihannon Giddens, John Prine, Pistol Annies and more.

Linden's musical journey began when his mother took him to meet his favourite musician Howlin’ Wolf when Linden was only 11 years old.

He spent almost two hours with the legendary bluesman. Linden said he still remembers what Howlin’ Wolf told him: “I’m an old man now and I won’t be around much longer, it’s up to you to carry it on.”

Decades later, Linden said he's still carrying on the blues tradition, with roots and blues music more important than ever.

“Much of the healing and release you get from listening to this music, the power and form of expression, has shown itself to be so vital in these times,” he said. “It feels timeless because it’s such a raw nerve.”

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society (SAFMS) presents Colin Linden live at the Song Sparrow Hall on Saturday, May 24.

The doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8. Tickets are $34.50 for youth, seniors and members of the SAFMS, and the regular price is $39.50 for adults.

Tickets will go on sale on the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society website on Monday Jan. 20, at 9 a.m.