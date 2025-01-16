Sicamous planning committee sends new floodplain exemption policy back to the drawing board

Photo: Luc Rempel

The Sicamous Planning and Development Committee raised a number of concerns with the new floodplain exemption policy proposed at its latest meeting.

“it's not us, it's the province, the feds, but we're adding layers and layers and layers and layers of different things that people have to do to build,” said Coun. Ian Baillie. “And then we sit here as council and say, 'Oh my god, we have a housing crisis.'”

At the Jan. 15 District of Sicamous Planning and Development Committee meeting, Nicole Hansen, development services manager, presented a draft floodplain exemption policy.

She said any property near Mara Lake or Shuswap Lake with less than 351 metres of elevation is designated as a floodplain in Sicamous.

Hansen said there are several exemptions laid out in the zoning bylaw that allow for development on a floodplain.

“It's just come to our attention that we don't have a policy in place for floodplain exemptions that don't fall under those bullet points in the zoning bylaw,” Hansen said. “We've been working with a few homeowners around Sicamous to grant floodplain exemptions where necessary.

“And in lieu of having our own formal policy, we've just roughly followed other local government processes to allow exemptions.”

Hansen said under the current draft of a new floodplain exemption policy, if someone doesn't meet the floodplain regulations or one of the exemptions, they can opt to have a professional engineer produce a report saying the land is safe for the intended use.

“If this can be achieved, a 219 covenant under the land title act should be placed on title for the property and impose any kind of terms and conditions that were recommended by the engineer," she said.

Hansen told the committee that a new flood hazard mapping program being done by the provincial and federal governments is expected to result in more parts of Sicamous being designated as a floodplain.

“We might see an increase in floodplain exemption requests resulting from the updated mapping,” she said.

Policy too much of a 'leap'?

Several committee members raised concerns about the new draft policy.

“I think it probably starts with what we're designating as floodplain to begin with,” Baillie said. “I know the provincial government, federal government, are looking at redoing these things but if you take a look at last year, it was an incredibly low water year.”

He said in B.C., there's been several concerns of drought, "not excess water."

“What my big concern here is, is that we're taking a big leap and saying, 'Okay, we need to put these regulations in place in anticipation that we're going to have a lot of future exemption requests.'”

Committee member Deb Heap spoke up to clarify that the new policy would actually make it easier for residents to get floodplain exemptions.

“The updated provincial hazard mapping …will probably make us more like about 70 per cent of Sicamous as floodplain,” she said.

“I'm assuming that this floodplain exemption procedure is designed to allow staff to facilitate having to deal with these hazard requirements as allowing them to almost rubber stamp them if they get certain conditions met.

“The mapping is an issue for sure, but I'm assuming the exemption policy is to make things easier for people to build.”

Possible liability concerns

Most committee members agreed they were concerned about the potential of floodplain mapping growing to include more of Sicamous.

"I really think that our whole OCP and our zoning bylaw really needs a review before we recommend the floodplain bylaw,” said Coun. Gord Bushell.

“I like the exemption idea, but I don't like what comes with it, and what could come down the road later on.”

Hansen said she appreciated the committee's feedback, and suggested looking into expanding some exemptions that already exist in the district's zoning bylaw. She noted while the municipality is not required to use the new mapping once it is completed, there are liability concerns.

“Whether we like it or not, it probably does come down to liability for the district,” she said. “So how comfortable are we allowing construction in a flood plain? And then what does that look like if an event happens? How liable is the district?”

The committee voted to defer a motion to recommend the floodplain exemption policy to council in order to give staff time to look into more ways to improve the policy.