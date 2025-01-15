Salmon Arm RCMP name new detachment commander

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Staff Sgt. Simon Scott has been announced the new head of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.

Following the retirement of former detachment commander Staff Sgt. Scott West in August, Staff Sgt. Simon Scott has been serving as the acting commander for the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.

With more than 20 years of RCMP experience that's taken him to detachments across the province, Scott transferred to Salmon Arm in May of 2022.

He said when he moved to Salmon Arm with his wife and two children he quickly fell in love with the beautiful scenery and friendly community.

“Salmon Arm is a hidden gem,” he said. “Beautiful and close-knit enough that we can have a real impact on the well being of the community.”

When operating at full staff, the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment boasts 26 officers and eight administrative staff working together to provide 24-hour policing services. They also have a dedicated general investigation section, with four members focusing solely on serious crime investigations.

“Our team comes from diverse backgrounds across Canada, and we’re committed to tackling the unique issues we see here — from property crimes to enhancing community outreach,” Scott said.

“We recognize the trust the residents of Salmon Arm place in us, and we’ll work every day to uphold that responsibility.”