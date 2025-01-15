Young motorist busted driving high in Sicamous receives 24-hour prohibition

Photo: KTW file photo

A 21-year-old who was caught driving stoned on the Trans-Canada Highway was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition says Sicamous RCMP.

On Jan. 12 at around 9 p.m. an officer on patrol attempted to stop the driver of a pickup truck travelling on the Trans Canada Highway due to a rear taillight being out.

“The driver of the truck took an unusually long distance to come to a stop, finally doing so in the Tim Hortons parking lot,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

The officer reported a strong odour of burnt cannabis coming from the interior of the truck and said the driver showed visible signs of impairment.

Police issued a 24-hour driving suspension.