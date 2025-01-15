Councillors say differential pricing needs to be introduced at Salmon Arm recreational facilities

Photo: Luc Rempel

Discussions about the annual Salmon Arm recreation facility rate increase led to city councillors calling for a move to differential pricing for out-of-town facility users — a change council hopes to see sooner rather than later.

At its Dec. 13 meeting, city council was presented with a report from Darin Gerow, general manager of the Shuswap Recreation Society.

In his report, Gerow told council the society had decided on a 3 per cent increase in user rates starting on Feb. 1.

“I should note that the drop-in rates are commonly paid in cash,” Gerow said.

“In an effort to keep payments simple, these fees have been rounded to the nearest quarter, 25 cents, and as a result the actual change may vary slightly from 3 per cent."

The 2025 rates would see an adult pay $6.75 to use the pool. Seniors would pay $5.50, and a family rate of $14.50 would also be available.

These changes will also impact the cost of 10 and 30 punch passes, which are based on the single-use price with a 10 per cent discount.

Gerow added that programming fees would be unaffected by the 2025 rate increase as those fees are strictly based on cost recovery.

'Concern around free users'

Councillors in attendance were supportive of the proposed rate increase, but many of them had questions about the potential of moving forward on differential pricing for out-of-town visitors.

“My concern and the message I want to send is that we still have a significant concern around free users — people who don't pay taxes in Salmon Arm but pay the same rates to use the facilities as our taxpayers do, and those are the people in the regional district,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

Flynn said he wanted to ensure if council members voted to support the 2025 rate increase, they would still be able to enact differential pricing following receipt of staff’s report on the matter.

Erin Jackson, chief administrative officer, said council has the authority to move forward with differential pricing at any time regardless of any other changes to recreation rates.

“In addition to the report that comes back on where the users are from, we obviously need to understand if it's a difficult thing to charge different rates to different areas, besides staff getting questioned,” Flynn added.

Coun. Debbie Cannon said the City of Vernon was in a similar position when it was getting ready to build a new recreation facility, and asked the regional district to contribute funds.

“They kept on asking the regional district, 'You guys need to give us money for this project, or we're going to do differential pricing for the pool,' deadline after deadline, and then the deadline wasn't met, wasn't discussed, and they put in this differential pricing,” Cannon said.

She said she spoke with someone who recently went to the Vernon pool who said the difference in pricing is a 100 per cent increase for out-of-town users.

“The one kind of bad thing is that when you put in differential pricing, it includes when you have the grandparents coming to visit from Vancouver and they want to go use the pool,” Cannon said.

“But I think when we look at how much the capital infrastructure is going to cost for a new pool, I think that we need to start having differential pricing now so that we have that money to collect and set aside for our pool.”

“I know that this is not a decision for the Shuswap Recreation Society, and it's a decision that needs to be made at this table, but it's something that I really want us to move ahead on,” she added.

Mayor Alan Harrison said the regional district's Area C contributes $60,000 annually to help fund Rogers Rink.

“So this is the kind of thing councillors are talking about in order to eliminate differential pricing from an area," he said. "A donation like that.”

Discussions about surrounding Columbia Shuswap Regional District areas contributing to Salmon Arm's recreation costs have not yet seen much progress at CSRD board meetings.

Staff informed councillors that the report on the number of out-of-town users of Salmon Arm recreation facilities will be brought to council in March after having spent one year collecting postal codes from facility users.