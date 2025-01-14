Salmon Arm prepares for hockey fever as BCHL All Star Weekend starts this Friday

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm is getting ready for BCHL hockey fever to sweep the city as the All Star Weekend kicks off on Friday night.

Rogers Rink will host the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) top prospect game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by the BCHL top prospects game at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the BCHL outdoor community festival will be held at the Ross Street Plaza from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, ball hockey, yard games, warming stations and beer gardens.

The City of Salmon Arm is advising residents the Ross Street parking lot will be closed for the event.

At Rogers Rink on Saturday, the VIJHL All Star Game starts at 2:30 p.m., followed by a skills competition at 5:30. Alumni and friends game will be held at 6:30 p.m., and the BCHL 3-on-3 All Star Tournament begins at 7:30.

“We are incredibly honoured and excited to bring the All-Star Weekend to Salmon Arm,” said Alexandra Miege, Operations Manager for the Silverbacks.

"We can’t wait to showcase our town and we look forward to welcoming players, fans and visitors for an unforgettable weekend.”

Day passes are $10 for adults and kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets for kids 13 to 17 are $5, or if they are wearing a hockey jersey, they can get in for free.

Tickets are available on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks website.