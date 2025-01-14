Semi truck driver ticketed for going wrong way through Sicamous bridge construction zone

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous Mounties say they ticketed a trucker for dangerous driving after he drove the wrong way through the construction zone at the R.W. Bruhn Bridge.

According to police, officers were called at about midnight on Friday by the traffic control crew on the project.

“A westbound semi truck and trailer disregarded the traffic control device restricting the highway to single lane alternating use,” Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a news release.

“The westbound truck began to drive into the eastbound lane, nearly causing a collision with eastbound traffic.”

Sicamous RCMP stopped the truck and gave the driver a $368 ticket for driving without due care and attention.