Family-owned Shuswap company enters the Dragon's Den with game-changing product

Photo: MisMacK Clean Cosmetics Missy MacKintosh and her 13-year-old son Evan on Dragon's Den in Toronto.

A Shuswap company will be in the national spotlight on CBC's Dragon's Den in an episode airing Jan. 16.

Missy MacKintosh started MisMacK Cosmetics four years ago in Canoe B.C., just outside of Salmon Arm.

"I actually auditioned three times. First one started in my basement in 2021 and then the second time was in my Salmon Arm store," MacKintosh said, explaining she was rejected both times and on the verge of giving up.

"I wasn't going to audition again, but my son, who's 13, and I created the first ever toxic-free eye black for sports."

The mother-son duo had a great time so she asked Evan if he wanted to audition with her her.

"So we applied, and we ended up getting the invite to go and pitch in Toronto last May."

MacKintosh says she can't say how the audition went because she signed a non-disclosure agreement but there are some big things planned for her little company.

"It was the most amazing experience ever, and to do it with my son, was really cool, says MacKintosh.

MisMacK Clean Cosmetics will launch 'The Great Canadian Grit Cup' the same night her episode airs on Dragon's Den.

The competition is a friendly nationwide tournament that encourages communities to pre-order Grit Kits, which includes the non-toxic eye black. The goal is to raise $150,000 to ensure that all kids can play organized sports.

Watch parties for the Dragon's Den episode are being held Thursday in Salmon Arm at Song Sparrow Hall (tickets here), featuring former NHL'er Aaron Volpatti as keynote speaker.

In Kelowna there will also be a watch party at the Delta Grand's Oak+Cru the same night at 6 p.m.

The screenings will be followed by a panel discussion that everyone can take part in.

"We'll be streaming in the panel discussion after we all watch the episode together, in Kelowna they'll be, able to submit questions and stuff to my team, and they'll get them to us on the panel," MacKintosh said.

Being a small B.C. company, MacKintosh says she is ready to scale up if her products take off.

"My plan is still to stay local. I was born and raised in Salmon Arm. My heart is very much here, and we have expansion plans for our headquarters and distribution in Salmon Arm. "

MacKintosh says she works with a Manitoba company to produce her non-toxic, vegan, ethically sourced makeup and they will have no problem keeping up if the company grows.