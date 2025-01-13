Salmon Arm RCMP say woman made Christmas Eve call to police reporting a 'very dirty' hotel room

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm Mounties say they responded to a Christmas Eve call about a “very dirty” hotel room after a woman threatened to jump over the lobby counter.

On Dec. 24 at about 5 p.m., a 39-year-old woman called police to report that the hotel room she had checked into was very dirty and the hotel would not refund her money.

“The woman was threatening to jump over the counter and there will be an issue,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

When police arrived at the hotel they found the woman had already left.

Hotel staff told police the woman had booked her room through an online third party, and the hotel was unable to refund her as the refund would have to be processed by the third party retailer.