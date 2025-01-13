Sicamous Mounties use Taser warning to subdue agitated drunk man

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous RCMP say an intoxicated man told officers he wanted them to shoot and kill him — but once police told the man he would be Tased if he didn’t listen to their commands, he was arrested without incident.

Mounties said they responded at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 to a call in Malakwa about a disturbance at a home on Cunningham Frontage Road. A woman told police her spouse was extremely intoxicated and agitated.

“Police attended and located the 39-year-old man sleeping in the driver's seat of a van upon their arrival,” RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said in a news release.

McNeil said the man became belligerent when he realized police were there, and he demanded they shoot him — allegedly telling officers he wanted them to kill him.

“Officers drew a conducted energy weapon and warned the man the Taser would be used on him if he did not comply with arrest,” he said.

Once the Taser was produced, McNeil said the man obeyed police commands and was arrested without incident.

The man was taken to jail to sober up and was later released.