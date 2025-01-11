Salmon Arm woman requests parking bylaw change to improve winter trailhead access

Photo: Luc Rempel

A local woman has written to Salmon Arm city council, requesting a change to a bylaw that restricts street parking near a popular trail during the winter months to make way for snow plows.

“I was one of dozens of happy Raven Trail walkers enjoying the fine mild weather on Dec. 31,” said Anne Kirkpatrick in her letter. “Not a snow patch in sight, so imagine my dismay to find a parking ticket on return.”

In her letter, Kirkpatrick acknowledged the need to keep certain roads clear for snow removal, but she objected to limiting the parking for the entire winter season when most of the time it would be clear of snow.

She said the Raven/Foreshore Trail is a popular trail in Salmon Arm, and that there are only a few parking spots available at the trailhead.

Kirkpatrick also noted seniors often use this path and might find it difficult to add a kilometre of walking before reaching the official start of the trail.

In her letter, she suggested signage that says, "Unlawful to impede snow clearing. Cars towed and $250 fine,” rather than the current signage that prohibits parking between Nov. 1 and March. 1.

She said this would accomplish the goal of the bylaw of ensuring snow plow work is unimpeded, and would still allow citizens to use street parking on the days when there is no snow to be cleared.

“I am painfully aware that suggested amendments are generally opposed by city staff and council, often for the most creative reasons,” she added. “But surely everyone would agree that we all deserve reasonable access to our trail.”

The letter is included in the correspondence section of the agenda for the Jan. 13 Salmon Arm city council meeting, so Kirkpatrick could receive a response to her idea as soon as Monday evening.