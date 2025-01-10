247694
Salmon Arm  

Thousands without power in the Sicamous area; Highway 1 motor vehicle crash partly to blame

Outage caused by crash

About 4,250 BC Hydro customers in Sicamous have been without power since Friday morning, with outages caused by a transmission circuit failure and motor vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway

Four outages have affected the Sicamous area since about 9 a.m., according to the BC Hydro website. A transmission circuit failure is listed as the cause for an outage impacting about 3,000 customers.

A crash on the Trans Canada Highway near Canoe is being blamed for another 1,250 customers who are also without power.

The outages stretch from Annis Bay in the west and along the Trans-Canada Highway through Malakwa almost all the way to Three Mile Gap.

Another outage stretches south down Highway 97A through Swansea Point and nearly to Mara.

BC Hydro crews are reportedly on site and working to get power restored. They estimate power will return at about 4 p.m. for all affected residents.

TyposNews TipsForums
