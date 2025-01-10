BC Hydro reports power has been restored to Sicamous-area customers

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 5:22 p.m.

BC Hydro reports that power has been restored in the Sicamous area following a seven and a half hour outage partially caused by a motor vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

About 4,250 residents in the Sicamous area lost power at about 9 a.m. Friday morning. BC Hydro crews were able to restore the power at approximately 4:30 p.m.

There were four outages in the area. An outage which impacted approximately 1,250 residents was caused by a crash which closed Highway 1 between Salmon Arm and Sicamous for the majority of the day.

BC Hydro said the other three outages were caused by a transmission circuit failure.

ORIGINAL: 2:12 p.m.

About 4,250 BC Hydro customers in Sicamous have been without power since Friday morning, with outages caused by a transmission circuit failure and motor vehicle crash on the Trans Canada Highway

Four outages have affected the Sicamous area since about 9 a.m., according to the BC Hydro website. A transmission circuit failure is listed as the cause for an outage impacting about 3,000 customers.

A crash on the Trans Canada Highway near Canoe is being blamed for another 1,250 customers who are also without power.

The outages stretch from Annis Bay in the west and along the Trans-Canada Highway through Malakwa almost all the way to Three Mile Gap.

Another outage stretches south down Highway 97A through Swansea Point and nearly to Mara.

BC Hydro crews are reportedly on site and working to get power restored. They estimate power will return at about 4 p.m. for all affected residents.