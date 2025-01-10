Sicamous police say drunk driver spent the night in cells after abandoning car on Riverside Park lawn

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Mounties say a drunk driver spent the night in cells after knocking down a street sign and abandoning their vehicle on the lawn at Riverside Park in Sicamous.

On Jan. 8 at about 1:45 a.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a call reporting a vehicle had struck a street sign after leaving the roundabout at Main Street and Riverside Avenue.

The caller told police the vehicle was stopped on the lawn of Riverside Park near the public washroom.

“Police arrived on scene and located a Jeep with front end damage abandoned on the lawn of the park with a road sign sheared off,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

Officers soon found the driver walking down Main Street and determined he was extremely intoxicated.

The driver was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Jeep was impounded for 30 days.

Sicamous RCMP transported the driver to the detachment to sober up overnight due to his level of intoxication.