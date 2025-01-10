Trans-Canada Highway re-opened between Salmon Arm and Sicamous after lengthy closure

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 4:57 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous has been re-opened following a motor vehicle collision earlier Friday morning.

DriveBC issued an update to say the road has been cleared, but warned drivers to expect minor delays on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. as crews undertake vehicle recovery work.

Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control personnel between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Highway 1 remains closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous despite an earlier estimation from DriveBC that the vehicle incident would be cleared by 3 p.m.

The motor vehicle collision happened at about 9 a.m. Friday, knocking out power to about 1,250 people between Sicamous and Annis Bay.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 8:53 a.m. today regarding a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Old Sicamous Road in Salmon Arm," said Rachelle Bown, BC EHS Public Information Officer.

"One ambulance with primary care paramedics and an advanced care paramedic responder unit responded to the scene. There were no patients requiring hospital transport.”

Motorists looking to travel between Sicamous and Salmon Arm are being advised to take a detour using Highway 97A to Highway 97B.

DriveBC is expected to issue another update at about 4:30 p.m., but there is no estimate available for when the highway might re-open.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

DriveBC is estimating the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous will be re-opened at 3 p.m. after an accident near Canoe Beach Drive NE closed the highway this morning.

Motorists in the area are advised to take Highway 97A and Highway 97B as a detour while crews work to clear the incident and re-open the highway.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Salmon Arm and Sicamous due a vehicle incident between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions for 11 kilometres between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Assessment of the situation is still in progress and no detour is currently available.

DriveBC is expected to issue another update about the incident at about 1 p.m. today.