Photo: DriveBC

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Salmon Arm and Sicamous due a vehicle incident between Canoe Beach Road and Bernie Road.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions for 11 kilometres between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Assessment of the situation is still in progress and no detour is currently available.

DriveBC is expected to issue another update about the incident at about 1 p.m. today.