DriveBC estimates the Trans-Canada Highway to re-open at 3 p.m. after a crash near Canoe closed both lanes this morning

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

DriveBC is estimating the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous will be re-opened at 3 p.m. after an accident near Canoe Beach Road closed the highway this morning.

Motorists in the area are advised to take Highway 97A and Highway 97B as a detour while crews work to clear the incident and re-open the highway.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Salmon Arm and Sicamous due a vehicle incident between Canoe Beach Road and Bernie Road.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed in both directions for 11 kilometres between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Assessment of the situation is still in progress and no detour is currently available.

DriveBC is expected to issue another update about the incident at about 1 p.m. today.