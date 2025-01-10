Salmon Arm man found with serrated blade while on conditions not to possess any weapons, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

A 30-year-old man is facing two charges of failing to comply with release orders after Salmon Arm RCMP found him in possession of a 30 centimetre-long serrated blade.

On Dec. 13 at about 4 p.m., Salmon Arm Mounties were on patrol near the intersection of 11 Avenue NE and 18 Street NE when they saw a man in the bushes.

Officers stopped to check on the man and recognized him as someone known to police.

“A baseball bat was observed sticking out of the man’s backpack, meanwhile police were aware the man was on conditions to not possess any weapons,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“A further search revealed a large 30 centimetre-long serrated blade.”

Police received charge approval for two counts of failure to comply with a release order against 30-year-old Jordan Merasty.

RCMP said Merasty was held in custody until his bail hearing, where he was denied bail and remanded in custody.