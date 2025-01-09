Revelstoke Mountain to host international free skiing and snowboarding competition

Photo: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Free skiers and snowboarders from around the world will be coming to Revelstoke to compete in a freeride competition with $10,000 in prize money on the line.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has announced it will be hosting the upcoming 2025 Revelstoke International Free Skiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) World Tour Qualifier in the North Bowl on Jan. 22.

Featuring chutes, cliffs and endless opportunities for air time, the resort said its iconic North Bowl can bring out the best in freeriders.

"We are excited to host this highly anticipated IFSA event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, offering up a challenging venue for these talented athletes to showcase their skills," said Gautier Hebert, RMR events manager.

"Our partnership with IFSA aligns with our dedication to fostering the growth of freeride discipline and providing a platform for aspiring athletes to advance their careers."

IFSA qualifier events provide a platform for upcoming athletes to accumulate points and qualify for the renowned Freeride World Tour.

“We invite spectators to join us at the top of the Ripper Chair on Jan. 22, where they can witness the athletes' impressive skills as they navigate the terrain in North Bowl," Hebert said. "Spectators can expect an unforgettable display of talent."

Athletes will be competing for $10,000 in prize money as well as qualifying points for the world tour.

There will be an award ceremony at 5 p.m. in the Paul Mair Plaza immediately following the competition.