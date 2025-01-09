252816
Police seize vehicle used to flee from traffic stop, driver unable to be located

Sicamous Mounties say they have seized a vehicle used to flee from police after finding it abandoned on Mara Heights Road, but the driver has not yet been located.

At about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, Sicamous RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Dart near the traffic circle on Highway 97A.

Officers discovered the vehicle was being operated without proper insurance.

“The driver of the vehicle accelerated south on Highway 97A from the traffic stop once the officer exited his vehicle,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“The officer did not pursue due to public safety, however he was able to locate the vehicle soon after parked on Mara Heights Road abandoned.”

Officers deployed a police dog at the scene to track the driver, but the individual was not found.

When police searched the vehicle, they found evidence that it was being used for drug trafficking.

The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation into the incident of dangerous operation and flight from police.

