AIM Roads urges drivers in the North Shuswap to use caution after repeated moose sightings

Photo: WildSafe BC

North Shuswap motorists are being advised to use extra caution on Squilax-Anglemont Road after a rash of moose sightings in the area.

“A mother moose and her calf have been frequently spotted near and on Squilax Anglemont Rd in the North Shuswap,” reads a social media post from AIM Roads.

In the post they revealed the most recent sighting was between Magna Bay and Anglemont.

“We urge all drivers to stay alert and take extra precautions while traveling in this area,” they added in the post.

They also included a list of driving tips for areas where wildlife contact is likely including being extra cautious during dawn, dusk and nighttime driving and watching for movement in ditches.

If you see an animal near or on the road, drivers are advised to slow down and remain cautious until you are well clear of the animal.

Moose are known to run alongside the road rather than leaving immediately so drivers are advised to drive slowly or even pull over until they move away.

Drivers who encounter a dead animal or who accidentally strike an animal are advised to call AIM Roads at 1-866-222-4204 for assistance.