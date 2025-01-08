Chase garbage and recycling collection delayed until next week due to mechanical issues

Photo: KTW file photo

Residents in the Village of Chase are advised garbage and recycling collection is on hold until further notice as the garbage truck is experiencing mechanical problems.

Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer, said she expects collection to resume next week at the latest.

“It was actually being worked on on Monday, and then some things popped up while it was still at the repair place,” she said. “The part should be coming in today, and we'll either have an update later today or first thing tomorrow.”

She said the truck will be back on the road for sure by next week, and possibly sooner.

This is not the first time mechanical issues have taken the garbage truck off the road and caused delays with garbage and recycling collection.

It's an older truck,” Heinrich said. “I think we've had three breakdowns in the last year, there's a lot of moving parts on it, because there's all these hydraulics and all this kind of stuff and it's getting a little older.”

She said the village has budgeted for the purchase of a replacement garbage truck this year, but some background work must be completed before the matter can go before council.

Heinrich added it would be nice to have a second truck as a backup for situations like this, but the $600,000 price tag for a garbage truck makes it an impractical solution.