City of Salmon Arm asks trail users to show respect for nearby cemetery

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The City of Salmon Arm is asking residents using a popular hiking trail to be respectful of the nearby Shuswap Memorial Cemetery.

"The cemetery is not a trailhead or parking area for trail access," said a social media post from the city.

“We kindly remind everyone to respect the intended purpose of the Shuswap Memorial Cemetery."

Users of the popular Shuswap Memorial Cemetery trails are asked to keep their dogs on leash at all times, park outside the cemetery grounds and keep a respectful distance when funeral in progress signs are displayed.

The Shuswap Memorial Cemetery trails feature two separate loops around a picturesque pond hidden in the forest.