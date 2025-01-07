249969
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm Tennis Club bounces into the new year with tennis lessons for kids, adults

Tennis lessons starting soon

Bounce into the new year with tennis instruction for children or adults provided by the Salmon Arm Tennis Club.

Junior and senior tennis instruction programs will be starting next week in the Askew Tennis Centre.

In a statement released Monday, the tennis club said it has received significant interest in adult beginner and novice tennis programs.

“We have had interest in running a FAST program for beginners and novice players early this year,” reads the statement. “And also a FAST 2.0 program for those who have undertaken our FAST programs…and are looking to improve their skills and shots to be able to compete better, know more strategy and take their tennis to the next level.”

Youth tennis instruction is expected to start next week, with three levels of tennis programs available for children of various ages and tennis abilities.

The program will run from January through to the first week of March with lessons taking place Thursday afternoons.

Parents interested in signing up their children for lessons or anyone interested in the FAST programs, which take place Thursday evenings, can email Bill at [email protected] for more information.

