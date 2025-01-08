Student cultural exchange between Salmon Arm and Inashiki, Japan, will continue despite funding woes

Photo: Luc Rempel

K’wsaltktnéws Ne Secwepemcúl’ecw School District No. 83 plans to continue a student cultural exchange program offered in collaboration with Salmon Arm’s sister city Inashiki, Japan, despite admitted financial difficulties on both sides.

At the Dec. 17 school board meeting, Corryn Grayston, board chair, provided an update about a recent meeting of the Salmon Arm-Inashiki Twinning Committee.

In November, the committee met with Salmon Arm city council for a virtual meeting with their counterparts in Inashiki to discuss the future of the twin cities cultural exchange program.

The program was launched as part of the sister cities agreement, but both parties have expressed concerns with funding difficulties.

In that meeting, Inashiki's mayor advised the committee of financial difficulties related to the falling value of the Japanese Yen, but said he still wished to reinstate the program in 2026.

He suggested moving forward with a smaller contingent of participants — somewhere between five and 10.

The Inashiki mayor said he hoped to be able to visit Salmon Arm at some point in 2025.

Mayor Alan Harrison said Salmon Arm is also experiencing some financial constraints and appreciated the idea of a smaller group of participants. He said a three year gap between exchanges might be another way to save money.

Grayston said the school board was in support of the program, but explained ongoing severe funding shortfalls mean the board was unable to provide financial support.

The school board hoped the committee and any future exchange participants will be able to identify alternative means to fundraise for the program.

Moving forward, the Salmon Arm-Inashiki Twinning Committee agreed to look at estimates for the expenses of a five to 10-person program, and consider revising itineraries in order to find additional cost savings.

The Salmon Arm committee is set to meet again on Jan. 30, and members will meet again with their Inashiki counterparts over Zoom at some point after that.