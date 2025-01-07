Shuswap Minor Lacrosse hosting series of free events in Salmon Arm

Photo: Shuswap Minor Lacrosse

Shuswap Minor Lacrosse Association is hosting a series of free events to let kids try lacrosse at Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm.

The first event is being held on Tuesday night. Parents interested in having their children try out lacrosse can bring their kids to the elementary school at 2251 12 Ave. NE.

Lacrosse sticks are available for children to borrow, but a caged helmet and hockey or lacrosse gloves are required equipment in order to participate.

Kids born between 2017 and 2020 can attend from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and children born between 2011 and 2016 can attend at 7 p.m.

Free try lacrosse events will also be held on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, and Feb. 4, 5, 11 and 12.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit the Shuswap Minor Lacrosse website.