Salmon Arm  

CSRD says balmy winter weather means more delays for outdoor ice rinks

Too mild for outdoor rinks

Story: 526280

As the unusually mild winter weather continues the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said outdoor skating rinks will continue to be delayed until the temperature drops.

In a post on social media, the CSRD said warmer temperatures have made outdoor ice surfaces impossible to create so far this year.

“We know how much everyone enjoys lacing up their skates and gathering with family and friends at these local rinks,” reads the post.

“Unfortunately, ice-making requires consistent cold temperatures that haven’t yet arrived.”

In order to build a proper ice surface, overnight temperatures lower than -7 C are required for multiple days in a row.

The CSRD promised ice-making will begin as soon as weather conditions allow.

They typically maintain outdoor ice rinks at Farrell’s Field in Celista, Silver Creek Community Park, Parson Community Park and Sorrento-Blind Bay Park.

For the latest information on outdoor ice rinks in the CSRD you can visit the outdoor ice rink page on their website.

