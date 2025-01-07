Salmon Arm property owners on the hook for ALC application fees as city plans future roundabout

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm property owners applying for a development permit will have to pay $3,250 to finance an ALC application due to the city’s plan to build a roundabout as part of a future Auto Road connector project.

At the Dec. 16 Salmon Arm development and planning services committee meeting, committee members were asked to authorize an ALC application for a piece of land at 1451 Shuswap St. which the city plans to use for the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Shuswap Street and 14 Avenue SE.

Engineer Jenn Wilson said a development permit application from the property owners allowed the city to require a land dedication from the homeowners to build the future roundabout.

Under the Housing Statutes Amendment Act passed last year, municipal governments are allowed to require a dedication of a portion of the land for highways as a condition of issuing a development permit.

However since the property was under the jurisdiction of the ALC, an ALC application was necessary in order for the road dedication to be permitted.

This means the property owners would be required to pay $750 to finance the ALC application, as well as an additional $2,500 towards legal and survey costs in order to receive the development permit they need to build a suite on the property.

However, due to potential delays in the ALC application, the city already issued the development permit and made the road dedication a condition of occupancy of the future suite.

Should the ALC reject the application, any remaining funds would be returned to the homeowner and future costs for an application would be the city’s responsibility to cover.

“Why are we asking the homeowner to pay the fee for something the city needs” asked Coun. Sylvia Lindgren.

“That seems unfair.”

Wilson said it isn’t really different from other frontage improvements commonly required as part of a development permit.

“There are several instances when people develop that they are paying for infrastructure that benefits the city in front of their frontage,” she said.

“We used to be very limited to asking for frontage improvements in front of properties through a building permit where there wasn't land that we owned. …Now, through this legislation, we are allowed to ask for this dedication."

“It is similar in nature to a water main upgrade or a sidewalk or something,” she added. “It's along their frontage. It's something the city needs that benefits multiple parties throughout the city, and therefore they're responsible due to development.”

Lindgren said she understood the concept but still felt it was not totally fair.

“I understand what you're saying, and it's a small amount of money for the cost of their basement suite, so I can live with that,” Lindgren said, adding she still felt it seemed "not unusual, just unfair."

The committee voted unanimously to send the ALC application to city council for consideration at a future meeting.