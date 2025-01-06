Support local hockey in Sicamous with Music Bingo and Trivia Night

Photo: Sicamous Eagles Facebook Page

The Sicamous Eagles will be hosting a Music Bingo and Trivia Night at the Red Barn Arts Centre on Friday, Jan. 10.

Residents are invited to help support the local Junior A team while enjoying a fun night with other local hockey enthusiasts.

Tickets are $20 per person and only available for purchase at the Sicamous Visitor Centre. There will be no tickets available at the door.

There will be a cash bar open at the event.

For more information, email [email protected].