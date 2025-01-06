247694
Salmon Arm  

Support local hockey in Sicamous with Music Bingo and Trivia Night

Trivia night to support Eagles

- | Story: 526097

The Sicamous Eagles will be hosting a Music Bingo and Trivia Night at the Red Barn Arts Centre on Friday, Jan. 10.

Residents are invited to help support the local Junior A team while enjoying a fun night with other local hockey enthusiasts.

Tickets are $20 per person and only available for purchase at the Sicamous Visitor Centre. There will be no tickets available at the door.

There will be a cash bar open at the event.

For more information, email [email protected].

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

251168


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
251826
Real Estate
5071076
#23 12798 Lake Hill Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,000
more details
251168


252894


Send us your News Tips!




Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Daisy (& Ruby)
Daisy (& Ruby) Shuswap BC SPCA >




252221


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
249193